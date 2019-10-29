Home

Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
David Ross Johnson

David Ross Johnson Obituary
David Ross Johnson, 46, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 as a result of colon cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born in North Adams on November 13, 1972, a son of Brian and Susan (Millis) Johnson. He attended schools in Cheshire and Adams.

David was a client of Berkshire County ARC for the last 25 years. David loved to dance, go to parties, watch scary movies and music videos and go on trips to Maryland, Maine and Vermont to visit his grandparents, Harry and Marjorie Johnson. He loved to swim, socialize with his friends at parties and go on scenic trips to Cape Cod and Lake George with his friends and family.

David is survived by his parents Brian and Susan Johnson of Adams; his brother Matthew Johnson and his wife Jennifer of Pownal; two nieces, Zoie and Madison of Pownal; and by four aunts and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Marjorie Johnson, his maternal grandparents John and Ruth Millis and by an uncle, David Millis.

A Requiem Eucharist service will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00 A.M. in All Saints Episcopal Church, Summer St., North Adams, officiated by Rev. Mary Frances Curns, Rector.

Burial will be private at a later date.

Calling hours are Friday from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams.

Memorial donations may be made to BCARC, 395 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 or to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, 877 South St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in David Johnson's name.

To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019
