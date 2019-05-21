|
Mr. David Storie, 78, of Lanesborough, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Pittsfield on February 4, 1941 the son of William and Kathryn Ringie Storie, he was a 1958 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Mr. Storie worked at the former Simon's Market for 25 years and later at Stop and Shop for 20 years.
David was former member of the Eagles Candlepin Bowling League and Matt Reilly's Pitch League. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed crossword puzzles. He most of all loved spending time with his family and was a very proud "Pop" to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, the former Kathleen Zaorski, whom he married Jan. 16, 1965, in Holy Family Church. He is survived by a son, Glen S. Storie and his wife Beth; three daughters, Lisa K. Dean and her husband Jeffrey, Deborah A. Storie and Andrea L. Overbaugh and her husband Timothy; a brother, William Storie; eight grandchildren, Jaclyn Kellar, Michael Storie, Melanie Dean, Jessica Storie, Nicole Overbaugh, Nathan Overbaugh, Ryan Hall and Brandon Hall and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Storie, Joan Petruzella and John "Jack" Storie.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. David Storie will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. Peter Naranjo, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will precede the service on Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jimmy Fund of Berkshire County, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 21, 2019