David Ted Mahoski, 73 of Pownal, VT died Tuesday March 24, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Utica, NY on May 5, 1946 son of Paul T. and Fleety Mae (Hillis) Mahoski. He attended North Adams schools including the Drury High School.
David was a Vietnam War veteran and served on active duty in the US Army for 22 years until his retirement in 1985 as a staff sergeant. Following his military service, David was a self-employed handyman for many years. He enjoyed reading.
Survivors include his wife, Monetta (Adams) Mahoski whom he married on September 21, 2007; six stepchildren including Alicia Armstrong, Eleanor Klose, Candy Neiman, Laura Woodward, Nellie Lopez and Mark Patnode; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Marvin D. Curtis.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for David Mahoski will be private. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2020