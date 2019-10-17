|
David William Hobden, of Canaan, NY died suddenly on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was 68. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on April 17, 1951, the son of William and Lois Hobden. David graduated from HS in Nashua, NH and attended Fredonia State College, where he met his wife of 48 years, Dianne Patnaude Hobden. Upon moving to Canaan in 1980 David embarked on a career in Antique Restoration and Reproduction, culminating in the creation of his business: D.W. Hobden Restorations.
As a younger man, David was an avid outdoorsman who enjoying hiking, wilderness camping and canoeing. After retirement, he and his wife traveled the country in their camper.
David was a true family man and was never happier than when he was surrounded by his family.
David is survived by his wife, Dianne, his three children, Sarah Hobden and her husband Paul Bildner, Jessica Hobden and her husband Lee Miller and his son Matthew Hobden. He is also survived by his sister Sandra (Michael) Pelletier of Weare NH. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 1:00-3:00 at Wenk's Funeral Home. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to The New Lebanon Library, 550 State Route 20, New Lebanon, NY 12125
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019