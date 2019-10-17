Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wenk Funeral Home
21 Payn Ave
Chatham, NY 12037
(518) 392-2909
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hobden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Hobden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David W. Hobden Obituary
David William Hobden, of Canaan, NY died suddenly on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was 68. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on April 17, 1951, the son of William and Lois Hobden. David graduated from HS in Nashua, NH and attended Fredonia State College, where he met his wife of 48 years, Dianne Patnaude Hobden. Upon moving to Canaan in 1980 David embarked on a career in Antique Restoration and Reproduction, culminating in the creation of his business: D.W. Hobden Restorations.

As a younger man, David was an avid outdoorsman who enjoying hiking, wilderness camping and canoeing. After retirement, he and his wife traveled the country in their camper.

David was a true family man and was never happier than when he was surrounded by his family.

David is survived by his wife, Dianne, his three children, Sarah Hobden and her husband Paul Bildner, Jessica Hobden and her husband Lee Miller and his son Matthew Hobden. He is also survived by his sister Sandra (Michael) Pelletier of Weare NH. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 1:00-3:00 at Wenk's Funeral Home. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to The New Lebanon Library, 550 State Route 20, New Lebanon, NY 12125

For online condolences, visit wenkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now