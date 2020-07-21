May God in heaven remember well and bless husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend David W. Lane who went peacefully to the world above on July 14, 2020 of natural causes.
David, a man who danced from happiness, sang freely, planted gardens, and cooked for hundreds devotedly, brought joy and laughter daily to those who loved him or cared to call him friend. "Dave" enjoyed storytelling and woodworking, collecting souvenir ball caps, and listening to crooners like Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and the Lettermen. The Dixieland tunes of the Firehouse Five always kept him smiling and whistling in time. Dave followed youthful tours in the National Guard with enthusiastic service as a parent of five on the Berkshire Hills School Board; and he took great pleasure from his employment during the 1960s when he worked on the Lunar Module for aerospace giant Grumman Corporation. Ending his career life as an agent for the Knights of Columbus was a point of personal pride. Sometimes modest, sometimes blustering, frequently zealous for justice, and most often seeking to love and be loved, Dave will be remembered as a devotee of his faith in God, as an earnest, honest learner, and as a richly joyful man who lived a practice of seeing beauty in simplicity.
Donations can be made in his memory to Knights of Columbus, Community Access to the Arts (CATA), or Monument Mountain Regional High School in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238. Per his request, there will be no services.
