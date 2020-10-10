David Warner Stocking of Fishers, IN, died September 27, 2020 at the age of 76. Son of Fred Holly Stocking and Sarah Louise Noble of Williamstown, MA, he graduated from Northfield Mount Herman, Bowdoin College, earned an M.A. from Lehigh University and a D.Ed. from Boston University. David taught for over 40 years at many schools throughout the Northeast. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cynthia Whitman Blair, children, Philip Nathan Stocking (Kathryn Shea) of Burrillville, RI, and Catherine Noble Stocking Whelan (Franklin W. Whelan) of Fishers, IN, sisters Sally Elizabeth Stocking of Chicopee MA and Kathryn Stocking-Koza (Frank Stocking-Koza) of Dalton, MA, and grandchildren; Jessica Thorn (D. Stephen Thorn), Charles Stocking, James Stocking, Zachary Stocking, John Whelan, Patrick Shea (Rebecca Shea), and Dudley Sepeck. In addition to spending time with beloved family and friends the things he loved the most included reading and composing poetry, sports (BC Football and Butler basketball) and Buffalos. A memorial event will take place at a future date.



