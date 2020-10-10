1/
David Warner Stocking
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Warner Stocking of Fishers, IN, died September 27, 2020 at the age of 76. Son of Fred Holly Stocking and Sarah Louise Noble of Williamstown, MA, he graduated from Northfield Mount Herman, Bowdoin College, earned an M.A. from Lehigh University and a D.Ed. from Boston University. David taught for over 40 years at many schools throughout the Northeast. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cynthia Whitman Blair, children, Philip Nathan Stocking (Kathryn Shea) of Burrillville, RI, and Catherine Noble Stocking Whelan (Franklin W. Whelan) of Fishers, IN, sisters Sally Elizabeth Stocking of Chicopee MA and Kathryn Stocking-Koza (Frank Stocking-Koza) of Dalton, MA, and grandchildren; Jessica Thorn (D. Stephen Thorn), Charles Stocking, James Stocking, Zachary Stocking, John Whelan, Patrick Shea (Rebecca Shea), and Dudley Sepeck. In addition to spending time with beloved family and friends the things he loved the most included reading and composing poetry, sports (BC Football and Butler basketball) and Buffalos. A memorial event will take place at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved