Dawn DiMassimo Harrison, whose unfailing good cheer and kind hospitality brightened the lives of countless patrons of Teo's Restaurant in Pittsfield for many years, died on March 23 at the Louisville, KY. home she shared with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson. She was 62.
Dawn was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in March 2019. She fought the disease bravely, undergoing powerful chemotherapy and other exhausting treatments, all the while maintaining her sense of humor. Her conversations with friends and family almost always included more than a few laughs. She had a lifelong habit of ending many of her sentences with a chuckle, one of the traits that endeared her to so many people.
Dawn was a devoted, loving Mother, Mother-In-Law, Grammi, Daughter, Sister and Friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends, laughing, singing and dancing. She was a caregiver to her mother before she passed in her Naples, Fla. home in 2014. She was a loving Grammi to her grand-puppy, Pele' and was adored by her bird, Sunny.
Dawn was known and loved by many in Louisville, KY for one of her greatest pleasures, watching her grandson, Brandon, play soccer. You could always find her on the sidelines cheering for him, bursting with pride and wearing his team colors. She was never prouder than the day he committed to play for the University of Kentucky and she was overwhelmed with joy and pride the first time he stepped onto his new home field to play his first collegiate game. Dawn loved her grandson's with her whole heart
She also was admired for the power of her work ethic; Dawn began work at Teo's in a co-op program offered by Pittsfield High School, from which she graduated in 1975. She stayed on afterward, overseeing the busy food service at the restaurant, which her parents purchased in 1981. When her father and mother, Joseph and the late Elizabeth "Betty" DiMassimo, established a branch of Teo's in Naples, Fla., in 1994, Dawn joined them, moving her family to Florida. After the Naples restaurant was sold in 2005, she worked in medical offices and later held management positions in the hospitality industry in Florida and Kentucky.
Dawn was born in Pittsfield on August 23, 1957, one of the senior DiMassimos' six children. In addition to her father, of North Naples, Fla., she leaves her son, Andrew Harrison of Pittsfield, her daughter Jennifer Harrison-Nhlekisana (Thuto), with whom she lived with in Louisville, KY., and her former husband, Robert Harrison Jr. of Pittsfield. Also, she leaves her grandsons, Brandon McManus of Louisville, KY., and Ryan Harrison of Pittsfield, and her siblings, Debra DiMassimo (Dusty Bahlman) of Williamstown, Joseph "Jody" DiMassimo Jr. (Karen) of Dalton, Dean DiMassimo of Pittsfield, Jill DiMassimo Bean of Pittsfield, and James "Jamie" DiMassimo of Pittsfield, her aunt, Dolores DiMassimo Capitanio of Pittsfield, and many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she held dear. The funeral and celebration of life will be held at time and place to be announced.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020