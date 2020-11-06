Dawn E. (DeCelle) LeClair died peacefully at home on November 2, with her devoted husband, Jim, by her side following a brief illness. Born on November 14, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Leon "Frog" and Betty DeCelle. In addition to her parents, her in-laws, John Edward and Margaret LeClair, and her niece, Jocelyn LeClair predeceased her.
Dawn was a graduate of the Mechanicville High School and received her bachelor's degree from SUNY Plattsburgh, a master of arts in teaching degree from SUNY Albany, and an additional master's degree from North Adams State College. She taught English at Ballston Spa High School for 33 years, retiring in 2004.
In addition to her husband James LeClair, survivors include her lifelong friend Ann Lawrence; her daughter, Janine Iamunno (Hannibal); her son, Vincent (Candace) Iamunno; and her cherished grandson, Vincent "Enzo" Iamunno. She is also survived by her sister, Doreen (Anthony) DeCrescenzo, brother, Dan (Jill) DeCelle, and her cherished nieces and nephews.
Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 on Thursday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 1 PM at St. Luke's on the Hill Church, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Pandemic safety practices will be followed during all services with mandatory mask wearing and social distancing procedures in place.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Community Hospice, 310 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208.
Visit devito-salvadorefh.com
to share condolences and for directions to service locations.