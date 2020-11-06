I am a 1986 Graduate from BSHS. I had the honor of having then, Mrs. I, as my English teacher during my freshman year. Everyday she had a great disposition, smiling, keeping our class involved with learning. On graduation day Dawn presented me with a card and a little gift. A wonderful teacher over the years for Ballston Spa High students.

To Dawn's family, as you know she was a great person to know. May your fond memories, times of laughter help ease the pain you feel during this time off loss.

Rest in Peace Dawn.

Stan D

Student