1/1
Dawn E. LeClair
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn E. (DeCelle) LeClair died peacefully at home on November 2, with her devoted husband, Jim, by her side following a brief illness. Born on November 14, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Leon "Frog" and Betty DeCelle. In addition to her parents, her in-laws, John Edward and Margaret LeClair, and her niece, Jocelyn LeClair predeceased her.

Dawn was a graduate of the Mechanicville High School and received her bachelor's degree from SUNY Plattsburgh, a master of arts in teaching degree from SUNY Albany, and an additional master's degree from North Adams State College. She taught English at Ballston Spa High School for 33 years, retiring in 2004.

In addition to her husband James LeClair, survivors include her lifelong friend Ann Lawrence; her daughter, Janine Iamunno (Hannibal); her son, Vincent (Candace) Iamunno; and her cherished grandson, Vincent "Enzo" Iamunno. She is also survived by her sister, Doreen (Anthony) DeCrescenzo, brother, Dan (Jill) DeCelle, and her cherished nieces and nephews.

Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 on Thursday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 1 PM at St. Luke's on the Hill Church, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Pandemic safety practices will be followed during all services with mandatory mask wearing and social distancing procedures in place.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Community Hospice, 310 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208.

Visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences and for directions to service locations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Luke's on the Hill Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
18 entries
November 5, 2020
Dan, Doreen and family... so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you all during this very difficult time.

Diane & Dan Stanton
Diane Stanton
Friend
November 5, 2020
Doreen and Danny ...I am sorry for the passing of Dawn..and your sadness. I remember Dawn way back to when you grew up by Talmadge Park. I remember too, your very special Mother and Father. I remember Dawn as a beautiful, vivacious and kind young woman and Big Sister.I know your wonderful shared memories will warm your hearts and let Our Heavenly Father Bless You and Embrace You as you go forward. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Deborah Lee McBride
Friend
November 4, 2020
I am a 1986 Graduate from BSHS. I had the honor of having then, Mrs. I, as my English teacher during my freshman year. Everyday she had a great disposition, smiling, keeping our class involved with learning. On graduation day Dawn presented me with a card and a little gift. A wonderful teacher over the years for Ballston Spa High students.
To Dawn's family, as you know she was a great person to know. May your fond memories, times of laughter help ease the pain you feel during this time off loss.
Rest in Peace Dawn.
Stan D
Student
November 4, 2020
Mrs. Dawn LeClair was a true character and an educator that you'd be proud to have while making you laugh and reminding you not to take life too serious, but to appreciate and live to the fullest. She changed many young lives and after years still stayed in contact with them, including me. She will be deeply missed! My deepest condolences to the family, and all my love and prayers.
Michael Gatzendorfer
Student
November 4, 2020
she was a wonderful teacher that i ever had thank you dawn

michael duquette
Student
November 4, 2020
The best teacher in Ballston Spa high school.......EVER !
James R. Nichols jr
James Nichols jr
November 4, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 4, 2020
She was a great teacher with a sense of humor.
Steve Dunay
Student
November 4, 2020
She was one of the best teachers at BSHS, I loved her and so did my son. Rip Dawn
Lori Barnes
Friend
November 4, 2020
Dear Doreen,

My deepest sympathies to you inthe profound loss of your sister.

I hope that you and your family find much comfort in sharing your good memories.

She had a lasting influence on her former students.

Sincerely,

Lois A.(Hopeck) Anderson
Lexington, KY
Lois A. Anderson
Friend
November 4, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Judith Pelky & Maryann Kaszabowski
November 4, 2020
Ms. I was such a fun wonderful teacher. I always looked forward to her class in the trailer of the school. I ran into her years later at a nail salon and we just chatted and chatted like old friends. She will be so very missed. My deepest condolences to all her loved ones.
Shannon Johnson ( Kilburn)
Student
November 4, 2020
Ms. I was such a fun wonderful teacher. I always looked forward to her class in the trailer of the school. I ran into her years later at a nail salon and we just chatted and chatted like old friends. She will be so very missed. My deepest condolences to all her loved ones.
Shannon Johnson ( Kilburn)
Student
November 4, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 3, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dean Henderson
November 4, 2020
I attended BSHS in the mid '80's. I remember so well sharing belly laughs with Mrs.I as she was affectionately nicknamed. I can still hear her husky voiced laughter & her sassy, hilarious comments. What a treasure AnneMarie Todd- student
AnneMarie Todd
Student
November 3, 2020
I remember her as a good teacher and a better person. I remember bumping into her over the years since graduation, and she treated me like a long lost friend. She made a big impact on so many of her students. My deepest condolences.
Jennifer (Bastolla) Goodrich
Student
November 3, 2020
She was an amazing teacher. I can still remember my soliloquy from Romeo and Juliet. And I can almost smell her Sunflower perfume.
May her memory be a blessing
Emily Erdman (Norton)
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved