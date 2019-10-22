Home

Deborah A. Sciola

Deborah A. Sciola (Debbie), 67, formerly of Pittsfield, Mass., passed away after a short illness, on October 20, 2019, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fl. Born in Pittsfield on July 7, 1952, the daughter of the late Anthony and Eleanor Sciola.

She is survived by her Brother and his wife, Joseph and Kathleen Sciola of Dover New Hampshire and her brother Frederick Sciola of Sarasota Florida. She is also survived by several Aunts and many cousins.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held in Sarasota, Florida, at a later date with her family and friends. Donations can be made in her name, at the Christian center in Pittsfield, or the Berkshire County ARC.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019
