|
|
Deborah Ann Kie, 63, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away October 11, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Pittsfield on March 18, 1956 to Heamon W. and Donna M. (Cahalan) Williams and grew up in South Lee.
Debbie was a 1974 graduate of Lee High School. She received her Associates Degree in Human Services from Berkshire Community College.
Debbie worked as a resident worker for 20 years at the DMR, retiring in 2014.
She was married to her first husband Bruce J. Rarick, who predeceased her on January 7, 1995. She later married David B. Kie of Pittsfield.
She was a devoted aunt who loved to spoil her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed shopping and traveling, especially to the ocean, and was an avid animal lover. Debbie will be fondly remembered for her "amazing lasagna".
She leaves behind her son, Chad Filiault and wife Erica of Laguna Beach, CA; brother, Heamon J. Williams and wife Tracy of South Lee, MA; sister, Stacy L. McDonald of East Lee, MA; two grandchildren, Ryan and Brooke Filiault; three nephews, Jamie Holmes, Michael Holmes, and Heamon C. Williams IV; three nieces, Christy Babbs, Chelsea McDonald, and Kendra Williams. She also leaves her very close friend, Mike Bissaillon.
Deborah was predeceased by her sister, Connie M. Holmes, on January 1, 2019.
FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019