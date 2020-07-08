Ms. Deborah Ann Castellucci, age 57, of North Adams MA, passed away suddenly on Tuesday June 30, 2020 in North Adams, MA.
She was born May 7, 1963 in New Hartford, NY, the daughter of Patricia (Fisher) Castellucci and the late Alfred Castellucci. Debbie was a talented woman. She was educated in the Whitesboro Central School system in Whitesboro, NY and at the New Castle School of Trades in New Castle, PA with an Associate's Degree in Auto Mechanics. She worked in several industries such as a Service Manager at a local Auto Dealer; manager of a Mail Room for a Printing Co. in the area; an assembler at Apex Industries in Rome, NY, assembling bus parts for public buses; and at a local Nursing Home in North Adams, MA. Debbie will be remembered as a wonderful and loving mother and a loving "Nana" to her three grandchildren and a fourth on the way.
Deborah is survived by her mother Patricia Castellucci, her children Joseph Goldmann, Diana Goldmann and Bryan DeFazio; her grandchildren, Ali, Troy, Landon and Bellamy; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. She also leaves loving friends, Leah Sherman and the late Karen (Hurley) Belanger.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. A private interment will take place West Saint Johnsville Cemetery, St. Johnsville NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate
Arrangements are entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville, NY.
