Deborah Holloway Kelley, 74, long time resident of Glendale, MA and later of Englewood, FL, passed away on August 6th in her home on Manasota Key surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 20, 1945 to John Woodford Holloway and Mary Mills McConnell in Cleveland, OH. After her father's passing when she was 4, her uncle, Frederick Stevens McConnell Jr. and aunt, Ann Hitchcock McConnell helped Mary raise and care for Debbie like second parents.
Debbie graduated from Laurel School and then studied art at Colby Sawyer College before graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in interior design from American University. She founded and ran her own interior design business and went on to provided unwavering support for creativity and risk taking that was foundational for the family businesses over five decades.
Debbie combined her passion for design and gardening by hosting close friends in her homes and gardens in the Berkshires and Florida. She loved to travel, explore gardens and walk on the beach. She made friends easily all her life and took particular interest in helping those around her in their times of need. Those who knew her well never have had a truer friend. Her personal elegance belied her strength and fortitude. She held the world to a high standard, always encouraging those around her to achieve the most in their lives.
She was a devoted and loving wife to Whitmore (Nick) Kelley, inspiring and loving mother to Whit and his wife, Alyssa, playful and tender grandmother to Hopper, Beya, and Reo, and lifetime friend to James (Bo) Bodurtha.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 31, 2019