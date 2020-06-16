Deborah J. Quetti, 66, passed away on June 9th at her home in Monroe, CT after a long illness. She was the daughter of Russell A. and Dorothy Gumula Quetti of Pittsfield. Deb was educated in local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1972. She earned her nursing degree from the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and later obtained her MBA from Sacred Heart University. For many years , she was a hospital administrator and consultant in Waterbury, CT.
She leaves her husband, John McMahon, to whom she was married for 43 years. She is also survived by her brothers, Russell M. Quetti and his wife Nancy, of Pittsfield, and David J. Quetti and his wife Christine, of Lenox. She is also survived by her nephews, Jeffrey, Kevin and Matthew Quetti and her nieces, Rachel (fiance Jonathan Blackwood), Jacqueline and Diana Quetti, and great-niece Harper Quetti.
The family will hold a private service at St. Charles Church at a later date. Donations in Deb's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.
She leaves her husband, John McMahon, to whom she was married for 43 years. She is also survived by her brothers, Russell M. Quetti and his wife Nancy, of Pittsfield, and David J. Quetti and his wife Christine, of Lenox. She is also survived by her nephews, Jeffrey, Kevin and Matthew Quetti and her nieces, Rachel (fiance Jonathan Blackwood), Jacqueline and Diana Quetti, and great-niece Harper Quetti.
The family will hold a private service at St. Charles Church at a later date. Donations in Deb's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.