Deborah S. Serra, 70, passed away on May 18, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center with her loving family at her bedside.
Deborah was born on December 15, 1948 in Pittsfield to the union of Peter P. and Helen M. Russo. A 1967 graduate of Pittsfield High School, Deborah later obtained her Associate's Degree from Berkshire Community College and attended Williams College. Deborah worked in a number of different fields but most enjoyed her work in outside sales. She particularly enjoyed working in this capacity for Caligari Supply of Lenox.
Deborah's first priority was the love of her husband Leon and her family. A skilled ballerina in her youth, she competed for and was accepted to the Juilliard School of Ballet in New York City. For reasons beyond her control, she was not able to attend. Deborah loved to garden and cook. She was also a skilled herbalist and regularly helped family and friends with natural remedies. She and Leon enjoyed greatly their annual summer vacations on the coast of Maine. One of her greatest pleasures was hosting an annual Christmas party in her elegant home for the Russo and Serra families.
Deborah was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Charles Gattuso. She leaves behind Leon, her husband of 37 years, of Pittsfield; her daughter, Marieke Marshall of Charlotte, North Carolina; her granddaughter, Sierrah Marshall of Reno, Nevada; her brother, Peter P. Russo, Jr. and his wife Annmarie of Concord, New Hampshire; her sister, Terri Barnaby and her husband Tim of Lanesborough; her sister, Antonia Comer of South Bend, Indiana; her stepson, Chris Serra and his wife Melissa of Appleton Wisconsin; her stepson, Matthew Serra and his wife Czarina of Jacksonville Florida; her grandchildren Julia, Joe, Sophia, Ben and Adam Serra; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Serra will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. Peter Naranjo, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will precede the service on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 22, 2019