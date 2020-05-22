Deborah Wells
1955 - 2020
Deborah Ann Wells, 64, of Pittsfield, died peacefully at her home on May 16th. She was the daughter of the late Redmond and Mildred (Galloway) Curtis.

Debbie married Richard Lothrop Wells Jr on Oct. 13, 1984 and for 36 years, they simply loved one another.

She was a devoted homemaker who liked to sew, knit, crochet and care for her plants. She loved day trips with Richy and Aide, those great steaks at '99', playing dominoes with FLO, golfing, bowling and playing with her cats. She enjoyed trips to the Daytona 500 - a real 'NASCAR Nanny' rooting for Dale Earnhardt Jr. She never lost her amazement about those '$10.00 track hamburgers'. She worked many years in the hospitality industry as a front desk manager.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her grandsons, Aiden and Austin, her sisters-in-law, Laurie Forfa (Edward) of Lee, Barbara Rich of Newport RI and Kathleen Shaw of Beverly as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Fred Curtis.

Due to COVID 19 a memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later time.

Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Lee May 22 with Fr. John Duy Anh Le, Parochial Vicar, presiding.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Wells' memory to the Berkshire Humane Society c/o Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St. Lee.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
