Debra Lynn Clover, 65 of Adams, MA, passed away May 2, 2020 at home. Born in Pittsfield on January 20, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Norman W. Therrien and Phyllis A. Clover Therrien Dodge.



She attended Pittsfield Schools and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.



Debra worked as a controller for Dexter Inc, and Civitillo Masonry Inc, both of Connecticut.



She was involved in animal rescues, especially for cats.



She leaves behind five brothers, Mark Therrien of North Adams, Scott Therrien of Adams, Glenn Therrien and wife Robin of Clarksburg, Dale Therrien and wife Teresa of Eastanollee, Georgia, and Shawn Therrien of Dalton; one sister, Kelly Murphy and husband Jim of Akron, OH; as well as her nephew Timothy Therrien and several other nieces and nephews.



There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.



