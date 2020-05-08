Debra L. Clover
1955 - 2020
Debra Lynn Clover, 65 of Adams, MA, passed away May 2, 2020 at home. Born in Pittsfield on January 20, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Norman W. Therrien and Phyllis A. Clover Therrien Dodge.

She attended Pittsfield Schools and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.

Debra worked as a controller for Dexter Inc, and Civitillo Masonry Inc, both of Connecticut.

She was involved in animal rescues, especially for cats.

She leaves behind five brothers, Mark Therrien of North Adams, Scott Therrien of Adams, Glenn Therrien and wife Robin of Clarksburg, Dale Therrien and wife Teresa of Eastanollee, Georgia, and Shawn Therrien of Dalton; one sister, Kelly Murphy and husband Jim of Akron, OH; as well as her nephew Timothy Therrien and several other nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
My wife's family was very close to the Therriens for many, many years. Our heartfelt condolences to everyone how loved her. The mere mentioning of the Therrien name in our household brings back nothing but beautiful memories and smiles. You are all in our thoughts.
Jim Welch
Friend
May 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to her entire family. We met in the summer of 1960 in Pittsfield when I spent that year living with my grandparents who lived on Grove St. Every summer after that we got to spend time together when I would come to Pittsfield with my family to visit my grandparents. As adults life limited our contact to phone calls, cards and letters. I am going to miss that great 60 year friendship and will see her again one day. Miss and love you Deb!
Karen Johnson
Friend
May 8, 2020
I worked with Deb at Home Instead & am so sorry to read of her passing. My sympathies to all of you on Debs passing as well as Phylliss recent passing as well. May they Rest In Peace. Heather Lemoine
Heather Lemoine
Coworker
