Debra Marie Boulger

Debra Marie Boulger Obituary
Debra Marie (Therrien) Boulger of Williamstown lost her battle with cancer on June 6, 2019.

She was born on May 24, 1960 daughter of Ernest and Mary (Segala) Therrien. Besides her parents, she leaves her husband, Michael F. Boulger whom she married on May 16, 1980 and her son Michael R. Boulger and his wife, Erica. She also leaves her grandchildren- Zach Boulger, Hailey Boulger, Chloe Boulger, Curtis Boulger, Taylor Boulger, Coty Boulger, and Aubrey Boulger; two sisters; four brothers and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Chad M. Boulger.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Upon her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 8, 2019
