Denielle Maragnano Delaney Morin passed away Saturday at home in Becket MA. She held a bachelor's and master's degree in Accounting from SNHU and worked in the accounting field, as well as in remote education. She leaves behind her beloved daughters; Michaela and Mckenzie, her mother and step-father Cathy and Fred Madison, sister Cheyenne and her fiance Nathan Monka and brother Lucian and wife Nicole Maragnano, aunt and uncle Deborah and Steven Freehan, aunt Carol Capwell and her fiance Arthur Murphy, uncle James Capwell, and wife Jane, as well as many good friends. Denielle was active in her community and served as a clerk-treasurer for the Sherwood Forest Road Maintenance committee. She was devoted to her family and friends and held a deep love of animals so much that she adopted a dog, three cats, two rabbits and a guinea pig. She was an avid supporter of the March of Dimes and participated in their annual walk. We love you and miss you Denielle. A service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020