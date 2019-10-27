Home

Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Denise M. Mekdeci

Denise M. Mekdeci Obituary
Denise Marie (Rolland) Mekdeci, 62, of Adams, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams.

She was born in Adams on November 22, 1956, daughter of the late Bernard Rolland and Joan (Kut) Coviello. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from Hoosac Valley High School.

Denise last worked for the former Solomon's Furniture at the Berkshire Mall until her retirement. Earlier she had worked for the former Bob's Discount Furniture, Pittsfield, Pittsfield Furniture and the former Carroll Cable in Williamstown.

She is survived by her son, Paul Mekdeci and his husband Patrick Brown of Brattleboro, VT; her daughter Kristi Briggs and her husband Christopher of Adams; a grandson Dominic Briggs of Adams; her longtime companion, David Delisle of Adams; and two brothers, Bernie Rolland of Cheshire and Mark Coviello of Adams.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:00 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams.

Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.

Calling hours are Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave Ste 6, Waltham, MA 02451.

To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019
