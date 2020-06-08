Denise M. (Boillat) Swistak, 62, of Adams, MA, died June 5, 2020 after waging a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer, surrounded by her family.
Born in North Adams, March 13, 1958 she was the daughter of Kenneth and Irene (Lussier) Boillat of North Adams. She attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1976. She was employed for 34 years as the office manager at a local Propane Company in North Adams. Denise and her husband of 22 years, Stanley G. "Rocky" Swistak, Jr, were married on June 28, 1997 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams. Denise embraced life and lived it to its fullest. She was active in the community and participated in a variety of activities. She was the captain of an all girls Bush Pool team, which qualified for a National Competition in St. Louis. She loved horseback riding and competing. Denise won many ribbons and trophies in competition. She and her husband, Stan were active in St. Stanislaus parish in Adams during the time of Father John Chwalek's tenure. They participated in many church activities including celebrations and holiday processions. In addition to these activities, she enjoyed attending car shows and winning trophies exhibiting her VW dune buggy. She loved country line dancing and also taught it at the Pittsfield YMCA. She was also an avid golfer with her girlfriends and husband at Stamford Valley Golf Club in Stamford, VT. One of her most favorite pastimes was trout and bass fishing with her husband where she frequently took pride in catching the most fish. She and her husband also enjoyed spending time in the woods and harvesting wild mushrooms. Denise was passionate about the causes of breast cancer fundraising and raising awareness for the need of organ donation through Donate Life. Six years ago she was the recipient of a liver transplant that saved her life. Most of all she was dedicated to her family especially her great-nieces, Emma and Phoebe, whom she loved and cherished. She was a devoted wife, sister and aunt. Besides her husband Stanley, Denise leaves behind her two step-daughters, Lisa Marie and Laurie Ann, a brother, A. Paul Boillat and his wife Cheryl, a sister Debra Perras and her husband George, both of North Adams, two nephews, Matthew Boillat (Kelsey) of Clarksburg and Jesse Boillat (Ashley) of Glastonbury CT. She leaves two nieces, Michelle Perras -Slowick and Teresa Perras , two great-nieces, Emma and Phoebe Boillat and two great-nephews, Cam Slowick and Shawn Perras. She also leaves her sister-in law Dolores Farrar and her husband, Ralph, her brother-in law John Swistak and his wife Alexandra, nephew Thomas Nazzewski, niece Terri Flood, as well as many cousins in the area. Funeral services, observing strict state and federal COVID-19 guidelines, will be held on Wednesday, June 10th, at 11:00 AM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Burial will follow in Church Cemetery, Florida, MA. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home. Those attending any of these services are asked to bring their own face mask, and be aware that only a certain number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at any one time., based on current regulations. We politely ask everyone to be patient, as admittance will take a bit longer than normal. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Pop Cares, PO Box 482, Williamstown, MA 01267; the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St. Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701; Donate Life America, 701 E Byrd St. Richmond, VA 23219; the Ellie Fund, 200 Reservoir St. Suite 300, Needham, MA 02494; or the Adams Ambulance Service, 185 Columbia St. Adams, MA 01220. To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 8, 2020.