Mr. Dennis M. O'Brien, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA on April 12, 1947, the son of the late Marshall and Isabelle Brewer O'Brien, Dennis grew up in Stockbridge, where he graduated Williams High School.
In 1965, following his high school graduation, Dennis enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. As a leading seaman, he traveled to Vietnam, Korea, South Korea, China and the Philippines aboard the USS Washburn. He was honorably discharged in 1968. Following his tour, he returned to Pittsfield. He married Susan Schnopp in June of 1975, and they later divorced in 1995.
Throughout his professional life, Dennis worked for Adams Supermarket, Giftos Bros., Country Curtains, and, for the past 20 plus years, as a custodian in the Pittsfield School System. It was there that he would read to children, or pop into a classroom to sing "Happy Birthday" to whomever was celebrating. He retired in 2014.
Dennis was an avid fisherman and sports fan. When the opportunity allowed, he loved to be by the water, whether it be out on a boat fishing in Stockbridge Bowl with his best friend of 66 years, John Dolson, at Richmond Pond with Ethan, along the shores of Long Island South with Bill and Katie, or drowning a worm to catch trout in local brooks. He frequently vacationed at the beach with Kyle and her family. He enjoyed taking bus tours, especially to the casino, as well as writing poems, a few of which had been published. Dennis loved car shopping, spending time with his family, reading, and listening to his beloved Yankees, Celtics, and Raiders.
Dennis is survived by his children, Katie O'Brien-Clayton (William) of Middletown, CT, Corey O'Brien and Kyle O'Brien-Asmah (Frederick), both of Pittsfield. He leaves behind his sister, Laura Bayne Olsen (Donny) of New Milford, CT, and his beloved grandchildren: Ethan, Lauren, Elizabeth, Jill, Dillon, Freida, and William.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Dennis O'Brien will be private. Public calling hours will be Friday, November 13, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Operation Reel Heros, a non-profit organization dedicated to taking Wounded Warriors
saltwater fishing, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.