1/1
Dennis M. O'Brien
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Dennis M. O'Brien, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA on April 12, 1947, the son of the late Marshall and Isabelle Brewer O'Brien, Dennis grew up in Stockbridge, where he graduated Williams High School.

In 1965, following his high school graduation, Dennis enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. As a leading seaman, he traveled to Vietnam, Korea, South Korea, China and the Philippines aboard the USS Washburn. He was honorably discharged in 1968. Following his tour, he returned to Pittsfield. He married Susan Schnopp in June of 1975, and they later divorced in 1995.

Throughout his professional life, Dennis worked for Adams Supermarket, Giftos Bros., Country Curtains, and, for the past 20 plus years, as a custodian in the Pittsfield School System. It was there that he would read to children, or pop into a classroom to sing "Happy Birthday" to whomever was celebrating. He retired in 2014.

Dennis was an avid fisherman and sports fan. When the opportunity allowed, he loved to be by the water, whether it be out on a boat fishing in Stockbridge Bowl with his best friend of 66 years, John Dolson, at Richmond Pond with Ethan, along the shores of Long Island South with Bill and Katie, or drowning a worm to catch trout in local brooks. He frequently vacationed at the beach with Kyle and her family. He enjoyed taking bus tours, especially to the casino, as well as writing poems, a few of which had been published. Dennis loved car shopping, spending time with his family, reading, and listening to his beloved Yankees, Celtics, and Raiders.

Dennis is survived by his children, Katie O'Brien-Clayton (William) of Middletown, CT, Corey O'Brien and Kyle O'Brien-Asmah (Frederick), both of Pittsfield. He leaves behind his sister, Laura Bayne Olsen (Donny) of New Milford, CT, and his beloved grandchildren: Ethan, Lauren, Elizabeth, Jill, Dillon, Freida, and William.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mr. Dennis O'Brien will be private. Public calling hours will be Friday, November 13, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Operation Reel Heros, a non-profit organization dedicated to taking Wounded Warriors saltwater fishing, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved