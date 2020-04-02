|
Dennis Sheridan Dostie, 67 of North Adams, MA passed away on Thursday, March 26, at Berkshire Medical Center from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
Dennis was born Sept 22, 1952, in Hawley, son of the late Jacqueline (Daignault) Dostie. He attended North Adams schools and graduated from McCann Technical School in 1972. He worked in the telecommunications field for 40 years, beginning in 1974 with Berkshire Telecable. Following his retirement, he joined the team at Burnham Gold Real Estate installing smoke and fire detectors. He also was employed by Countryside Landscaping and recently began tending bar part time at the Greylock Community Club. In his earlier years, he tended bar at the former British Maid and the American Legion in Williamstown.
Dennis was a man of many talents, and he loved to help people. For years, his family and wide circle of friends turned to him when confronted with indecipherable owners' manuals for all manner of gadgets, knowing that he'd stay on the case until he had the things up and running.
"You're back in business," he'd say before turning away offers of pay. "Buy me a beer sometime," was his standard verbal invoice.
People of all walks of life and a succession of cats were beneficiaries of Dennis's patience, persistence, generosity and good humor. His distinctive laugh always could be heard above the din of parties.
Apart from his personal qualities, Dennis possessed organizational skills that he shared freely. For nearly 30 years, he spent countless hours with other members of the Williamstown chapter of the Sons of the American Legion on its annual golf tournament, organizing veteran's dinners, and assisting veterans who rode in the Williamstown Memorial Day Parade. He was a founding member of the chapter and served as its adjutant. He also was a founding board member of the former Turner House Living Center for Veterans in Williamstown.
Dennis delighted in helping the East Mountain Sportsman's Club with its annual children's fishing derby, turkey shoots, dinners and other events. He was a member of the Williams College Men's B&G Golf League until 2016 and was a current member of the Greylock Community Club Golf League. In the early 1980s, he appeared in productions of the Williamstown Community Theatre. One of his roles was in "A Man For All Seasons."
In 1971, he invited a Drury High School sophomore named Marilyn "Tilla" Cole to his junior prom. She was to become the love of his life; they were married on June 21, 1986.
In addition to his wife, Dennis leaves a brother, Mark Dostie and his wife Julie of Hinsdale, and three sisters, Beverly Clarke of North Adams, Heather Coty of Melbourne, Fla., and Mary DuBois and her husband Ken of Reno, Nev. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A celebration of Dennis's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund for Berkshire County, the Berkshire Humane Society, Berkshire Food Project, or a in care of Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals Central Chapel, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 2, 2020