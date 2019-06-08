Home

Dennis V. Bourquard, 76, formerly of Pittsfield, MA passed away May 31st, in Lehigh Acres, FL of a heart attack. Dennis was the son of Mildred Laurin Bourquard and Victor Bourquard. A graduate of St. Joseph's Catholic High School. Dennis was employed by the Pittsfield Boys Club and Berkshire Community College. Dennis served in the Army from 1965 to 1967 and moved to Florida several years ago. He is survived by his sisters, Judith Magg, and Mary-Ellen Berg, brothers, Joseph and Daniel Bourquard, their spouses and several cousins. A Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Monday, June 10 at 9:30am with burial at the Veteran's Cemetery in Agawam, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 8, 2019
