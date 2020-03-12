|
Ms. Destiny Reed, 20, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on, August 25, 1999, the daughter Ernie Taylor and Heidi Bliss, she attended schools in the Pittsfield School District.
Among many things, Destiny very much enjoyed nature and loved any kind of animal. She was a devoted mother, and most important to her was the time she spent with her family.
Besides her parents, Heidi Bliss (George) and Ernie Taylor, Destiny is survived by her dear children, Isaiah and Rosemarie Davis and her siblings, Desiree Reed and Carlos Reed. She leaves behind aunts, uncles and many people she has touched, who are too numerous to count.
Funeral Notice:
There will be no formal funeral services for Ms. Destiny Reed. Calling hours will be Monday, March 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 12, 2020