Raleigh, NC - Devon Michael Rochelo, born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, living in the Wake Forest area in North Carolina for the past 10 plus years, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Graham, NC. He lived in Pittsfield from 1995 until 2003. Devon was the son of Michael James Rochelo and Rachel A. Warren. He was the grandson of William Rochelo, Sr. and Connie Rochelo. Devon attended Wake Forest Rolesville High School during his earlier years living in the Wake Forest area.
Devon had a passion for cooking. Although he loved cooking and his work as a young chef, Devon had envisioned himself in the US Marines serving his country. For the past six years, Devon had worked as a chef/chef's assistant in several different restaurants including Bu-ku in Wake Forest and most recently in The Eddy Pub in the quaint little town of Saxapahaw, North Carolina.
Devon was known and loved for preparing delicious homemade meals for his friends and family using the techniques and amazing recipes he learned while working as a chef/chef assistant. He will be severely missed by not only his parents and stepparents but by all his friends and family who knew him. In addition to his parents, Devon is survived by his grandparents, his brother and close friend Liam, his stepbrothers Chris, Alex and PJ and his stepsisters Victoria, Rebecca, Patty and Taylor.
Devon was not ordinary in any way. Although he did not have many titles, certificates or degrees, he had the most important one, that of being an exceptionally kind and giving soul.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, 715 Nazareth Street, Raleigh, NC 27606.
Family will receive friends at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 21, 2019