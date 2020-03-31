Home

POTTER-Diana Hitt, died peacefully at home with her family in Tyringham, MA with her family on March 22, 2020. Daughter of Robert Reynolds Hitt and Evelyn Clark Clarkson of Washington and New York, and the wife of writer Jeffrey Potter, she graduated from Sarah Lawrence College. She leaves her son, Horatio Potter, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and grandson Jeffrey of Wilsall, Montana. An actress for many years, she performed at the Berkshire Playhouse, the Williamstown Theatre, the Falmouth playhouse, and off-Broadway, and served on the boards of the Austin Riggs Center and Buxton School. Contributions in her name may sent to and the ACLU.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 31, 2020
