Diana K. Green
1938 - 2020
Diana (Kelley) Green, age 82, of Pittsfield died Thursday, August 20th at the Berkshire Medical Center after a long illness.

Born in Barton, VT on January 2, 1938, she was one of three daughters of the late Howard and Rena (Collins) Kelley. She attended school in Vermont and moved to Pittsfield in 1957. She worked for 25 years as a bus driver for the Pittsfield Public Schools, driving for the special education children.

Mrs. Green loved to volunteer her time and spent many years as a member of the Pittsfield Parade Committee. She also looked forward to her weekly visit to Bingo at St. Mark's Church.

Diana's many cruise vacations over the years brought her much enjoyment and she visited Alaska twice. She also loved sewing and spending time outdoors. When her children were younger, they enjoyed many camping, fishing and hunting trips together.

She married Robert A. Green on March 8, 1955. They were married for 56 years before his passing on June 23, 2011.

Diana is survived by three children, Philip H. Green and his wife Melinda, Scott E. Green and his former wife Carole, and Judy A. Green, all of Pittsfield. She also leaves three grandchildren, Benjamin, Mathew and Alixandra, and two sisters, Barbara S. Ashe of Leominster and Sandra J. Harvey of Delaware.

Besides her husband, Mrs. Green was predeceased by her daughter, Jacqulyn L. Spring and her grandson, Timothy Hibbard.

SERVICES: Visitation at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home will be MONDAY, August 24th from 5:30-6:30PM. A funeral home service and burial will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, in care of the funeral home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:30 - 06:30 PM
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
