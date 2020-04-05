|
Mrs. Diana L. Murphy, 73, of Pittsfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on July 12, 1946, the daughter of the late Walter and Noreen "Rita" Viner Buksa, she graduated from Pittsfield High School and later attended classes at Berkshire Community College.
Diana worked for the Chamber of Commerce as a Financial Manager as well as their Human Resource manager for 40 dedicated years.
She enjoyed her many travels, including trips with her husband, Al, to Italy, Aruba, and many of the Caribbean Islands. Diana loved gardening, her dogs (Apples, Pumpkin and Dusty), and, of course, the New York Yankees. Whenever she had the chance, she jumped at the opportunity to spend time with her neighbors and special friends, including the boat gang and trivia people.
Besides her beloved husband, Alan Murphy, whom she married on August 25, 1979, Diana is survived by her brother, William Buksa (Barbara), as well as her brother-in-laws, Richard Murphy, and Floyd Murphy. She leaves behind her nieces and nephew, Alaina, Jenn, Kate and Tim, as well as many other treasured aunts, uncles and cousins.
Diana's family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr Osman, Dr. Oelberg, and their staff at Berkshire Medical Center for their dedication and care. A special thank you goes out to her outstanding nurse, Vicky, from Carolina.
Funeral Notice:
A private family service for Mrs. Diana L. Murphy will be held at the Dwyer Funeral Home with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory officiating. For a live webcast of the service, please contact Dwyer Funeral Home no later than 2pm, Monday, April 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sonsini Animal Shelter or the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020