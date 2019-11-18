|
|
Diane Marie McKinney, age 71, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on August 30, 1948, to Herbert August and Evelyn Lawrence Koenig, who predeceased her.
As the oldest of eight children, Diane relished her role as a second mother to her siblings from the start. Diane graduated from Pittsfield High School and subsequently pursued a career in real estate, establishing McKinney Realty with her husband and partner in crime Bruce. Later, she continued to study real estate as an appraiser and finished her career as a dedicated employee at Berkshire Appraisal. While she relished these roles, her true passion was always raising her five children.
Diane was a devoted wife and mother. She treasured her family and enjoyed every moment spent with them. She especially loved her role as grandmother "Meme". She was extremely dedicated, loved to socialize, and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed camping (fondly known as the Camping Queen), joining social groups (Red Hats, "do your own thing", bocce ball and water aerobics, to name a few), and participating in anything crafty (knitting, ceramics, sewing, scrapbooking, basically anything that would result in gift for a loved one). In her quiet moments she was an avid shopper, filling the mailbox and doorstep with Amazon and Talbots boxes. Other hobbies included the collecting of yarn, defiance of gravity, protection of her many cats and her special grand doggies. She also loved to travel with family and friends exploring new beaches, cruise itineraries, and campground destinations. Some of her favorite locations were Misquamicut Beach, Niagara Falls, Venice Florida, and Lake George. A social media aficionado, she was always the first to like your post and offer a kind word.
Besides the love of her life, Bruce McKinney, whom she married on September 9, 1967, Diane is survived by her children, Karen Kowalcyzk and husband Robert, Michael McKinney and wife Dawn, Lori Maniatis and husband Marc, Mark McKinney and wife Carolyn, and Sara McKinney and longtime boyfriend Kyle Monterroso. She also leaves behind her treasured grandchildren, Kevin, Kayla, Brandon, Patrick, Colin, Bryan, Benjamin and Nicholas. She will be greatly missed by her loving siblings, Karl Koenig and wife Debra, Hulda O'Neil and husband John, Chris Koenig, Sally Partridge and husband Daniel, Ann Koenig and partner Ron Kitterman, Mary Saviski and husband Mitchell and Kathleen Bushey and husband Mark. Diane also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Aside from her parents, Diane was predeceased by her granddaughter, Grace Evelyn McKinney and brother, Timothy Koenig. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Funeral Notice:
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street in Pittsfield. Please join us to celebrate her life with a Liturgy of Christian Burial on Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019 at 10:00 at St. Charles Church, 89 Briggs Ave in Pittsfield, celebrated by Reverend A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus, and con-celebrated by the Reverend John Tuohey, Administrator. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hospice Care in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 18, 2019