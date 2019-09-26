|
Diane M. Mongue, 78, of Dalton, MA, passed away September 23, 2019 at her home.
Born in Pittsfield on November 30, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Hazel Demary Schnopp.
A 1958 graduate of Dalton High School, she attended Berkshire Business College and Berkshire Community College.
Diane was married to Robert A. Mongue who predeceased her in 1991.
Mrs. Mongue worked as an administrative secretary, having worked for Lockheed-Martin and for 26 years at General Electric.
A communicant of St. Agnes, she was a Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics fan. She enjoyed golfing, swimming and singing in the St. Agnes Choir. Mrs. Mongue also volunteered for Hospice.
She is survived by her children, Karen Mongue and husband Alton of New Ashford, MA, Kevin Reid and wife Donna of Salem, MA, and Colleen Kelly and husband Tom of Pittsfield, MA; four grandchildren, Brittany Kelly Walsh and husband Conor, Tom Kelly, Kaitlyn Kelly and Maggie Nichols.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Diane Mongue will be held SATURDAY, September 28, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Agnes Church in Dalton, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Dalton. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, September 27, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019