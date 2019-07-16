|
|
Diane Spinrad (nee Kamine) 85 years old, passed away peacefully at her home in Seattle, Washington on Saturday morning July 13 th, 2019. She previously lived in Pittsfield, and, Richmond Shores, Massachusetts, and Fort Lee and Teaneck, New Jersey.
Diane was a devoted mother; friend and partner married twice and partnered a third time. She is the mother of two children Andrew and Cohen and grandmother to Talia Primer. Diane was a passionate and extraordinarily gifted educator, with a love of children and teaching those of all ages. A lifelong artist she was an illustrator, painter, water colorist and in later years a quilter.
Diane was born in Washington Heights, NY July 20 th , 1933. She attended City College of New York and University of Massachusetts. Upon Graduation she married Lewis Cohen, whom she had been dating since high school. Together, with her husband, who was a Lieutenant in the army, she spent two years in Toyko directly after the Korean conflict.
She divorced when her children were barely teenagers. She took this challenge in stride excelling in her role as single mother, teacher and student earning another Master's degree in Reading curriculum development. In 1975 she was remarried to Harold (Tracy) Spinrad of New York. In 1992 she retired and moved full time to her summer home in Richmond Shores, Massachusetts. For the next 10 years Diane traveled the world and still found time to work as a graduate school professor at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in the Berkshires. After Tracy's death in 2002 she moved to Pittsfield where she met Joel Margolis with whom she spent 10 years enjoying a life full of love, fun, travel, and the arts. When her Parkinson's progressed to a life challenging point she bravely decided to move to Seattle to live near her eldest child.
Diane is survived by her two children, son Andrew Cohen (James Packman) of Seattle, WA, daughter Susan Cohen (Joel Primer) and granddaughter Talia Primer of San Rafael, CA, and sister Joan Kronick of Philadelphia, PA.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday July 17 th at the Knesset Israel Cemetery in Pittsfield. Shiva will follow at Knesset Israel Synagogue from 1:30 to 3:30 PM.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Northwest Parkinson's Foundation - www.nwpf.org.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 16, 2019