Diane Theresa Stevens, 60, of Dalton, MA passed away July 27, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.



She was born in Berlin, New Hampshire on December 21, 1959 to Jeannine H. Boyer Gingras and the late Jean Claude Gingras.



She moved to Dalton as a young child in 1964 and was a 1978 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School. She married Vito R. Stevens on September 17, 1983.



Mrs. Stevens worked as a head cook for 19 years at Curtis Manor, and for 18 years as an Artisan at Smart Works.



Diane enjoyed reading, mind games and taking care of her mother.



She is survived by her husband Vito Stevens; her mother, Jeannine Gingras of Dalton; four sisters, Linda Wilke (Danny) of Fayetville, AK, Helene "Helen" Gingras of Adams, MA, Christina "Tina" Gingras of Coppel, TX, and Rosalie Bishop (Bill) of Corinth, TX. Her nieces and nephews, Tyler and Ashley, Lindsay, Ryan and Meghan.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private with burial in Ashuelot Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Make A Wish Foundation in care of the DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.



