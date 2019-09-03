Home

Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Diane Williamson

Diane Williamson Obituary
Mrs. Diane Williamson, 74, of Pittsfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA on December 17, 1944, the daughter of the late Rogerson and Florence Briggs Kelley, she graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1962.

Diane worked as a manager for the New England Telephone Company for much her career.

Diane loved the Boston Red Sox!

Besides her daughter, Kelli Clark, Diane is survived by her son-in-law, James Clark; her sisters, Beverly and Denise; and her brother, Gary. Diane also leaves behind her grandchildren; Jimmy, Daniel, and Stephanie Clark. Diane was predeceased by her sister Barbara, as well as her twin, Bruce.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mrs. Diane Williamson will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA. with the Reverend Peter Naranjo officiating. Calling hours will be prior to the service on Thursday, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019
