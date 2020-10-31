Miss Dianne (Deanie) Crane of Stephentown, N.Y. died October 27, 2020.
Deanie was born in 1934 in Brooklyn, N.Y. She also lived in Massapequa, N.Y., Phoenix, AZ. And eventually settled in Stephentown, N.Y.
She is the loving wife of the late Joseph Crane also of Stephentown, NY, the cherished mother of Rachel and Rick Finney of Stephentown, NY; Chuck and the late Barbara Crane of Castleton, NY; Julia and Robert Davis of Waco, TX, beloved grandmother of the late Justin Finney of Stephentown, NY; Mallorie Finney and Rob Cottrell of Hoosick Falls, NY; Devin Finney of Langhorne, PA; Casey and Eliot Norris of Bothell, WA; Jacob and Jessica Crane of Medford, MA; Boston Crane of Greenville, NY; Willie Crane of Castleton, NY, proud great-grandmother to Ryan and J.J. of Hoosick Falls, NY and Amy and Max of Medford, MA. Deanie also leaves behind Lucky and Jittaun Tescher of Chino Hills, CA and the late Sheila and Bernie Zeisel of Brooklyn, N.Y. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Deanie enjoyed reading and shopping. She loved animals and talking with everyone she met.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather safely. Since the highlight of Deanie's day was enjoying her visits from Meals on Wheels, the family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Rensselaer County Home Delivered Meals, 1600 7th Ave., Troy, NY 12180, with appreciation to the Grafton Senior Center. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com
