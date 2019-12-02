Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Hein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Joyce Hein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Joyce Hein Obituary
Dianne Joyce (Lewis) Hein of Clarksburg, MA died Friday November 29, 2019 at her home. She was born in North Adams, MA on August 3, 1946 a daughter of the late Baden and Violet (Larabee) Lewis. She attended schools in North Adams, graduating Drury High School with the Class of 1964. She then attended MCLA. Under the direction of Mayor John Barrett III, she was the office manager for the Board of Health in the City of North Adams for over 26 years where she also served as the secretary and stenographer for the board meetings.

Dianne enjoyed going to the beach with her family every year. She was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.

Survivors include her daughter, Natalie J (Hein) Clifton of Pittsfield, MA and a son, Michael W. Hein of Dalton, MA as well as a granddaughter, Anastasia Clifton and her longtime companion of 32 years Jack Fosty. Dianne also leaves three brothers, William Lewis of Williamstown, Thomas Lewis and Foster Lewis of North Adams and two sisters, Patricia McConnell and Cynthia Emery of North Adams and nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a brother, David Carl Lewis and her former husband William Hein.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Dianne (Lewis) Hein will be celebrated on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 11 am at All Saints Episcopal Church in North Adams, MA. A calling hour will be held at the church prior to the service from 10am to 11am. Burial will follow in the Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown. Memorial donations can be made to Pop Cares or Hospice of Western Mass through the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -