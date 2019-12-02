|
|
Dianne Joyce (Lewis) Hein of Clarksburg, MA died Friday November 29, 2019 at her home. She was born in North Adams, MA on August 3, 1946 a daughter of the late Baden and Violet (Larabee) Lewis. She attended schools in North Adams, graduating Drury High School with the Class of 1964. She then attended MCLA. Under the direction of Mayor John Barrett III, she was the office manager for the Board of Health in the City of North Adams for over 26 years where she also served as the secretary and stenographer for the board meetings.
Dianne enjoyed going to the beach with her family every year. She was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
Survivors include her daughter, Natalie J (Hein) Clifton of Pittsfield, MA and a son, Michael W. Hein of Dalton, MA as well as a granddaughter, Anastasia Clifton and her longtime companion of 32 years Jack Fosty. Dianne also leaves three brothers, William Lewis of Williamstown, Thomas Lewis and Foster Lewis of North Adams and two sisters, Patricia McConnell and Cynthia Emery of North Adams and nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a brother, David Carl Lewis and her former husband William Hein.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Dianne (Lewis) Hein will be celebrated on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 11 am at All Saints Episcopal Church in North Adams, MA. A calling hour will be held at the church prior to the service from 10am to 11am. Burial will follow in the Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown. Memorial donations can be made to Pop Cares or Hospice of Western Mass through the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 2, 2019