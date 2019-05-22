|
|
Did you feel that huge gust of wind blow through in early March? A powerful life force named Dick Miner left this Earth in a sexy red corvette heading for the heavenly skies, free and ready to take on his next chapter with the same verve, passion, and gusto for life he had here on Earth. Our dynamic father was and will always be etched in the minds of all that knew and loved him as a strong minded, highly creative, intelligent, generous, and fun-loving, merry prankster who knew how to live life to the fullest. Eager to share laughs with friends and family, Dick Miner, knew early on that the great secret of life was to enjoy it wholeheartedly, especially with those you love most. And that he did, with his boisterous laugh and sparkling eyes, his playful and inquisitive spirit driving his need to explore, study, and enjoy the splendor of the natural beauty around him. Professional photography (his second career) allowed him this creative avenue and he captured much of the bucolic scenery found in Berkshire County with his lens. He also found freedom and joy on the road, playing his favorite music, driving fast for the sheer pleasure of it with only a brief stop for an ice cream cone before returning home to his beautiful wife, Sally, at the lake house they shared for 45 years.
Dick Miner, a longtime resident of Lanesboro, aged 76, peacefully passed away on March 4th, with his daughters, Vicki and Tracy, by his side after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Born April 8th, 1942 to Evelyn May Barnes and William Augustus Miner, he was raised by his beloved mother and grandmother (Mae Barnes), whom he truly adored.
After graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1960, as a MA State Swim Champ, he attended Lowell Tech and Berkshire Community College before beginning a life-long career as a chemical technician at General Electric, Plastics Division. There he contributed to the development of Lexan and helped to streamline the efficiency of their production line with many time-saving inventions. As an expert chess player, Dick was once able to secure a promotion and raise by beating his boss.
Dick was a mentor, a teacher, a hero and at sometimes, a rascal. As a professional photographer, he taught photography classes at his home as well as taught swimming and water skiing to neighborhood kids. He conducted many acts of kindness, gave generously to others and saved lives more than once. Dick was also a renowned practical joker. At a young age, he and his younger brother, Tom played endless childish pranks on his mother and grandmother. Yet, proving to be unstoppable and devilish, Dick continued to torment friends, family and colleagues over the years, but these stories are probably best left untold.....
At the age of 20, Dick found the love of his life, Sally Lou Farnham, and was instantly smitten by her bright smile and charm. After a brief engagement, they were married for 52 years and raised their children; Vicki White (Steve), Tracy Ames (Jeremy) and Craig Miner (Jenny). Later, he spent many years playing and laughing with his grandchildren whom he loved dearly; Zoe and Averi White, Alissa and Sophia Ames, Robyn Miner and Jessica Pennington. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Sally, his mother, Evie, grandmother, Nan and remembered fondly by his three children, his brother, Tom Miner, his sister-in-law, Sandi Miner along with life-long friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 1st at Berkshire Union Chapel, 191 Old State Road, Berkshire Village, MA. There will then be a reception at his home at 10 Superior St. in Lanesboro with the burial to follow at the First Congregational Church, 22 YMCA Rd, Becket, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his favorite charity-The Christian Center, 193 Robbins Ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in honor of his generous spirit.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 22, 2019