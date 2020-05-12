Dillian T. Gamello , 26, of Pittsfield Ma passed away on May 2, 2020 peacefully at his home. Dillian, son of Holly. R Smith (Freehoffer) and Timothy J. Gamello was born in Pittsfield Ma on August,19th 1993.



He attended Taconic High School and went on to Mildred Elley to study business. Dillian had a gentle soul and enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing with his brothers and cousins. Dillian left this earth at a young age but will continue to live on through his family, he will be greatly missed.



In addition to Dillian's parents he leaves behind his brothers Jason Smith, and Edward Vidal, his sister Amber DiNicola (Gamello), his two nieces Kayli Smith and Dakota Vidal along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



