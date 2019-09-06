|
|
Dixie Lee (Curtis)
Allessio, 78, of Pittsfield, MA passed away May 31, 2019 at Springside Nursing Center.
Dixie was born in New Orleans, LA on April 2, 1941, the daughter of the late Berlin Curtis and Virginia Harris.
She moved to Pittsfield in the late 50's. She worked in hospitality, catering, bartending, and was a restaurant manager for many years, having worked at Chee's Chinese Cuisine until she retired.
Dixie had a determination and inner strength beyond measure, making her a warrior. Her adversities never stopped her from loving life or enjoying her favorite things.
She enjoyed decorating, traveling, listening to music, dancing, being at the beach, and above all, spending time with her family and friends.
Dixie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and a dear friend to many. She always made others feel like part of her family and welcome in her home.
She will always be remembered for her warm and loving personality, sense of humor, overwhelming generosity and her compassion for others. Her heartfelt home cooked meals and the enormous amount of love she had for her family will remain some of our fondest memories.
Dixie is survived by her daughters Bonnie Allessio, Genny Allessio-Grandshaw and husband Darren, Deana Makdissi, Robin Tynan and husband John; her grandchildren Bobby Allessio and fiance Maria Liccardi, Abigail Tynan, Jessica Makdissi, Victoria Tynan; her great-grandchildren Mimi and Bella. She leaves 3 brothers Edward, Richard, Andrew; 4 sisters Theresa, Gladys, Cynthia, Andrea and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her former husband and father to her children Robert Allessio.
She is now dancing with the angels above. God has truly blessed us with the best guardian angel ever.
Dixie Lee, thank you for your love and all the beautiful memories you gave to us.
A celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Rusty Anchor Marina Club, 1451 North St., Pittsfield from 1 PM to 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to The Salvation Army; online salvationarmyusa.org and/or Moffitt Cancer Center Tampa, FL; online give.moffitt.org/site/Donation
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019