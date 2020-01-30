|
Dolly Ruth Morris, of Cheshire, MA, passed away January 28, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Belva, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John and Piney Morton Woods.
Dolly was a graduate of Gauley Bridge High School.
She married Harry L. Morris on April 10, 1943. Together with her husband, they owned and operated Harrys Sports Shop for over 25 years, retiring in 1986.
A member of First Baptist Church in Cheshire, she enjoyed spending her winters in Florida. Her husband Harry and their five children, were the loves of her life.
Mrs. Morris leaves behind her husband, Harry Morris of Cheshire; three children, Ann and husband George Hisert of Guilderland, NY, Harry L. Morris Jr., and wife Wendy of Greenfield, MA, and Anthony Morris and wife Ann of Adams, MA; four grandchildren, including Stephen, whom she raised; and three great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Elaine Morris LaChaperelle and son, William L. Morris.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral Services for Mrs. Morris will be held, SATURDAY, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. celebrated by Rev. William Furey, at DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME, 121 N. Main St, Cheshire, MA 01225. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020