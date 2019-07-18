Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolores Jane Emery


1932 - 2019
Dolores Jane Emery Obituary
Dolores Jane (Frangipane) Emery 87, of North Adams died Monday July 15, 2019 at the North Adams Commons. She was born in Pittsfield on April 16, 1932 a daughter of the late Frank & Stella (Stavanovitz) Frangipane. Dolores graduated from Pittsfield High School. She was employed at the former Boston Store and was last employed as the office clerk at the Gallup & Dickey Insurance Co. in North Adams. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed trip to Atlantic City. Her husband William D. Emery whom she married July 4, 1953 died September 5, 2001. She leaves two loving daughters Cindy DeBlois of Adams and Kelley Emery and her spouse Kelley Schuhlen of East Longmeadow. Two grandchildren Amy DeBlois-Rundlett and husband Chris of Haverhill, MA. and Becky DeBlois-Kingsley and husband Scott of Savoy, MA. She was predeceased by a son- in-law Craig DeBlois and two sisters Marilyn Frusciente and Barbara Wick.

Funeral Services for Dolores Emery will take place Saturday July 20, 2019 at 10 AM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, Central Chapels, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday from 9-10 AM. Dolores family would to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mary Ellen , Paul and Pam and especially her pal Lois. Memorial donations are suggested for the Western Massachusetts through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 18, 2019
