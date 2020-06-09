Mrs. Dolores L. DeAngelus Amuso was at peace when she passed away with her family by her side on May 30, 2020. Dolores was born on December 25 1933, in Dalton MA.
She married her husband David L. Amuso on May 10, 1952, in Pittsfield MA, where they raised their four children. Dolores and David celebrated their 68th anniversary just this May, of which they were very proud.
Dolores had an unwavering work ethic, which was reflected in the progression of her career. She started out in the shoe department, then the hardware department at Sears & Roebuck, then became a loan officer at Pittsfield National Bank. She retired as branch administrator for Met Life.
Dolores was a phenomenal cook and a skilled homemaker; whose pasta sauce had the power to cure all maladies. As a talented painter and crafter, she could often be found creating something exquisite. She had an eye for beauty, loved flowers, sourdough bread, reading, and a clean house. She will be remembered as an engaging, outgoing, and spirited individual who could always brighten someone's day with her witty sense of humor.
Dolores was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was endlessly supportive, whether it was with sagacious guidance, a warm hug, a kind word, or when warranted a lovingly spoken, "kick in the pants."
Lovingly referred to as Nana, Ma, or Doe, by her family, her generous, beautiful, strong, and kind-heartedness will be missed, but never forgotten. Her memory will live on untarnished by time, in all that she had a hand in creating.
Dolores was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Bartolomie. She leaves her husband David L. Amuso, her daughters and their husbands; Christine Pzocha (Roger), Robin Coulehan (Vincent), her son David J. Amuso, and her daughter Lisa Amuso (George Fox). She leaves her grandchildren, Kate Coulehan, Benjamin Gaul (Katie), Erin Gaul (Rob), Sam Keeling (Austin), Jay Amuso, Nico Amuso, Laylah Rais-Dana, Bailey Ortiz (Jesse), MaryJane Perchman (Josh Geerholt) and Sam Fox. She also leaves 11 great grandchildren of whom she was very proud. Finally she leaves her beloved Florida family, which are far too many to list.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 9, 2020.