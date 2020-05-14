Mrs. Dolores (Depelteau) Lillie, 87, of Adams, passed away at her daughter Darcie's home surrounded by her family and loved ones, especially the loves of her life, her grandsons, Sam and Wyatt. She was born in Adams on November 30, 1932, daughter of the late Arsene and Stella (Pliska) Depelteau. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School with the class of 1951. While in high school she was a member of the interclass basketball team, the radio club, the press club and many dance committees. Dolores worked for Carr Hardware in Pittsfield for over 25 years until retiring. She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II in Adams. She was a member of the Adams Lions Club, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Ladies of St. Anne. She enjoyed baking and was famous for her nut cups. She also enjoyed the camaraderie experience of going to the Adams Council om Aging and loved participating in chair yoga. Her husband, Howard Lillie, whom she married on February 20, 1965, died on August 27, 2002. She is survived by her son Darrin Lillie of Adams; her daughter Darcie Lampiasi and her husband Andi and their children Sam and Wyatt of North Adams; her stepchildren, Debra (Gene) Randall and her children Wendy and Jamie Randall of Cheshire, Stephen (Alice) Lillie of Leesburg, FL, and their children Tracy and Eric, William (Lori) Lillie of Pulaski, NY and their children William, Jr. and Jennifer, and Mason (Jane) Lillie of Cheshire and their children Alan, Beth, Christine, Susan and Tracey. She also leaves her beloved cousins, Brian (Beth) Pliska and their daughter Kate and Alan (Jane) Pliska. She was predeceased by her brother Donald Depelteau. The family would like to thank the staff members at BMC, the staff at Hospice Care in the Berkshires for their care at home and everyone for the flowers, card and thoughts. Due to current restrictions, funeral services and burial will be private at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Adams Lions Club, P.O. Box 231, Adams, MA 01220 or to Adams Ambulance Service, 185 Columbia St., Adams, MA 01220. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 14, 2020.