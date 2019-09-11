|
|
Dolores M. Miske (Myzski) Ford, born and raised in Pittsfield and who lived most recently in Dalton at River Run Apartments, died on December 3, 2018 (Mountain Time) at Highland Care Center in Salt Lake City, UT, where she had resided for over a month.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church in Pittsfield on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:00am with Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) or the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter, in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA. Please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019