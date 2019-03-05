|
|
Dolores Riganti Hopkins, 81, of 105 West Road, Lee, passed away at home on February 27th, 2019.
She was born in Winterport, Maine on June 18th, 1937 to Italian immigrants Vito and Filomena D'Agostino Riganti. After graduating from Averill Park High School in 1955, she worked as a stenographer for the NY State Department of Commerce. She married Donald S. Hopkins on September 14th, 1957 and in the years to follow became a homemaker and loving mother to three children.
Dolores was proud of her Italian heritage and on Sundays you could find her making macaroni and meatballs with the NASCAR race on in the background. Her favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Sr. along with her dirt track racing son, Victor. She was a romantic at heart and had a passion for music. You would often find her home filled with the sounds of Engelbert Humperdinck and during holidays the scent of freshly made cannolis in the air. She also enjoyed following political and world news.
Along with her husband, Donald S. Hopkins who passed on April 24th, 2007, Dolores was predeceased by her brothers Vincent, Frank, Michael, Vito and sister Lena.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, Donald S. Hopkins Jr. of Lee, Victor M. Hopkins and his partner Lynn McLaughlin of West Stockbridge, and Maria D. Hopkins and her partner Brian Fenner of Lee. She will also be forever remembered by her three grandchildren, Donald S. Hopkins III (Sarah), Daniel M. Hopkins and Elizabeth Maklowski (Joe) and two great-grandchildren Karalynn and Seth Hopkins along with many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her faithful companion, Lino, her Italian Greyhound who never left her side.
The Hopkins family wishes to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their exceptional care and compassion.
A private burial will be at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Nassau, NY.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019