Dominic John Salvatore, Sr., 86, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away May 21, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.



Born in Pittsfield on June 6, 1933, he was the son of Samuel and Teresina Spagnuolo Salvatore.



He attended Pittsfield Schools and went on to serve as a Corporal with the United States Marines in Japan.



He married the former Dorothy S. Veazie on April 15, 1958. She predeceased him on November 15, 2012.



Mr. Salvatore was a laborer and worked for General Electric Company.



He leaves behind his son, Dominic J. Salvatore, Jr., and companion Cara Cowlin of Pittsfield; sister, Margaret Knysh of Pittsfield; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by two daughters, Cathy Murak and Tina McMahon. As well as his brothers, Ernest, Constantine, Peter, Alfred, Samuel, Anthony, and sisters, Rose Breen and Teresa Carnute.



Dad, Pop, Popa, was a man beyond what words could express. He was such a wonderful and family-oriented man. Growing up with such a large family he became accustomed to adapting his life for the better of his family.



Dominic was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to extraordinary individuals and always supported them in whatever endeavors they encountered. He was such a gentle man and cared so deeply about his family. If you ever needed someone, when no one else was there, Dominic was the first to step up.



You could not find a more genuine man than Dominic. Whether it be soccer games, or a ride to the mall, Pop was the one who was ready to drop whatever he was doing if it was for his family.



He will be truly missed, but his legacy will live on in the family he so graciously created. His son, grandkids, and great-grandkids will carry on his incredible sense of humor, courage and independence in his legacy.



Dominic Salvatore was an independent, brave and courageous man until the end. He truly did die, living.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Soldier On in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store