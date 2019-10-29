|
|
Mr. Dominic Joseph Masoero, of Williamstown, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on October 28, 1925, the son of the late Philip and Eugenia Masseti Masoero, he graduated from Pittsfield High School.
Dominic was a member of the United States Army where he valiantly served from 1951 through 1953.
Mr. Masoero worked for 42 dedicated years at General Electric, where he was in production of sheet metal.
Dominic enjoyed being outdoors. It was there he could be found fishing, hunting, or working as a security policeman for the Park's Recreation.
Besides his daughter, Cheryl Haney, Dominic is survived by his twin brother, Emilio Masoero. He also leaves behind his two grandchildren, Jackson Haney and Jenny Brigance. Dominic was predeceased by both of his parents as well his brother, Peter Masoero.
Dominic's family would like to extend their gratitude to each member of the extremely compassionate and caring team at Berkshire Medical Center.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Dominic J. Masoero will be private. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019