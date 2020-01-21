|
On January 13, 2020, Don B Allen died peacefully due to a brief illness at the age of 91, with family by his side.
Don was born in Niagara Falls in 1928, to Dorothy and Howard Allen. In 1950, Don earned a BA in economics from Yale University and in 1953, an LLB from Yale Law School. He then served in the United States Army in the JAG Corps at the Pentagon before relocating to Rochester, New York. There, he joined the law firm of Nixon, Hargrave, Devans & Doyle, before becoming Vice President and General Counsel at Bausch & Lomb. While at B&L he earned an MBA at the University of Rochester. He subsequently became an adjunct professor and taught law and business law at the U of R for over 20 years. Don joined the Board of Trustees of John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust, then called NASL Series Trust, in 1985, during a time of great change for the organization. As a trustee, he oversaw the growth of this fund group from three initial funds to over 100 funds in 2006, when he retired.
In 1953, he married Sherry Demmon and they shared 47 years together in Rochester NY. Sherry predeceased Don in 2000. He was also predeceased by his brother Peter (2018). In 2002 he moved to Pittsfield, MA to be closer to his family. Don and Sherry had three children, David (Therese) Allen of Pittsfield, Susan (Dan) Holmes of Lenox, and Laura (David) Bryson of Middletown, NY. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Corey Allen, Jay Allen, Robert Allen (Kayla Wendling), Sara (Michael) Lane, Tim Holmes (Anna Frappaolo), Stuart Bryson (Hannah Riordan), Jeffrey (Corinne) Bryson, and 2 great-grandchildren, Hanna and Audrey Lane. For the last ten years, Don shared a cherished relationship with Carolyn Umlauf of Williamstown, MA. Together they traveled and enjoyed the many cultural aspects of the Berkshires.
Don's mother instilled in him a serious interest in family history which he continued to explore throughout his life. He lived an extraordinarily active life and seemed decades younger than he was. An avid gardener, landscaper, project master and auction attendee, Don particularly enjoyed assisting others in any way possible. He volunteered for ESL, the AARP Tax-Aide Program to assist seniors with tax preparation and Tree Watch. Don will be missed by many, as his kindness and generosity of teaching, enthusiasm for life, and inquisitive mind, made him a wonderful person to be around.
A reception to celebrate his life will be on Wednesday, January 29th, from 4-6 pm at Mazzeo's Ristorante, 1015 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the overwhelming kindness and care provided by the Cheshire Medical Center ICU doctors, nurses, and therapists in Keene, New Hampshire. We also express our appreciation and gratitude for the excellent care provided to Don by the Grafton Rescue Squad volunteer first EMS in Grafton, Vermont.
For those wishing to contribute to a cause of which Don cared deeply, please consider supporting the Springside Park Conservancy to fund student sponsorships to the DCR Urban Forestry program or the Berkshire Cancer Center/Hematology Department care of Dery Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020