1/
Donald Adams
1934 - 2020
Donald Adams, 86, passed away on November 28, 2020, at his home in Richmond. He was born in Pittsfield and was a graduate of PHS.

He served 2 years in the U.S. Army and married his sweetheart Jeannine Shorey upon discharge. Don and Jeannine were married for nearly 60 years.

He retired from General Dynamics after a long career in the shop. He enjoyed his time as part of the greens crew at Stockbridge Golf Club after retirement. In his spare time, he loved deer hunting, bird watching, and boating on Otis Reservoir.

Don was predeceased by his beloved wife in 2015. He leaves his four children: Don (Debbie) of Lancaster, MA; Dan (Cindy) of Pittsfield; Denise of Weymouth, MA; and Donna of Philadelphia, PA. He also leaves four grandchildren and two grandcats.

Don's family wishes to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires.

Funeral Notice:

There will be a private graveside ceremony for Donald Adams. A funeral mass for the public will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted to the charity of the giver's choice. To leave condolences and remembrances, please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com





Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
