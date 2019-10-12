|
Donald A. Puntin, 75, of Tyringham, MA passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and friends after a long battle with sarcoidosis of the lungs. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on February 15, 1944 to the late Attilio and Ada Menin Puntin.
As a youngster he grew up in the Lakewood section of Pittsfield where he was an altar boy at All Souls Church and a member of the Lakewood Sportsmen Club. He worked at the Allessio Brothers Farm where he met his future wife, Lauria Allessio. He graduated from PHS and then attended UMASS Amherst and received a degree in civil engineering in 1961. He was also a member of the Army Reserve.
After college he worked for Petricca Construction and then Joseph Francese, Inc. where he was Vice President. His last employment was with Dudley R. Billings in Lanesborough until 2009 when he reluctantly retired and took on the job of training his black lab, Dora. While in Tyringham he was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. He served on the Planning Board, Finance Committee, and ZBA in Tyringham.
He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting rabbits, deer, pheasants, and fishing at Goose Pond. He was also a member of the Alford Brook Club. In his later years he became an expert mushroom hunter. He had many interests including engineering, construction, and working on projects inside and outside of his home. He enjoyed the kitchen even more than his workshop and was known for his venison stew with polenta, risotto, sauteed calamari, and perfecting his martini and Goose Pond Manhattan. Every fall, he presided over the making barrels of Old Vine Zinfandel. Don and Lauria enjoyed travel, having been to Italy several times, to the western National Parks, Nantucket, Alaska, and Aruba.
He and his wife were married on June 24, 1967 and eventually built a home on Goose Pond. Besides his wife he leaves three sons, Brian & his partner Kellie O'Hagerty of Lenox Dale, Anthony & his wife Beverly of Concord, NH, and Matthew and his wife Amy of Tyringham. He also leaves eight grandchildren that he adored tremendously: Rachel, Alyssa, Adam, Alexandra, Haley, Emma, Sophia, and Allie.
He leaves two brothers and their wives William & Mary Ellen Puntin and Timothy & Gail Puntin. He is also survived by in-laws Christine Caccammo, David & Lori Allessio, Peter Allessio, Thomas & Lisa Allessio, and Marc & Lori Allessio. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and his "best buddy" Richard Greene.
Funeral Services for Donald Puntin will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mary's Church in Lee. Burial will be private for the family at a later date. Visiting Hours will be held Wednesday, October 16th from 3 to 6PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Don's memory to St. Mary's Church in Lee, or .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 12, 2019